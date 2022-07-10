Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

Karachi: The weather would remain partially cloudy in the metropolitan on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, but no chances of heavy rain, the meteorological department said, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by the MET department of Pakistan, the weather in Karachi, on the first day of Eid, would remain partially cloudy. However, no heavy rain is expected.

Cicitezesn were greeted with bright sunlight on the Eid morning, however, light to medium showers might occur at some locations of the city, the MET department said.

The temperature recorded in the morning was 26 degrees celsius, which is expected to reach a highest of 30 degrees centigrade. There is 78% moisture in the air, it added.

