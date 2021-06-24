Karachi likely to experience cloudy weather, drizzle today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast mainly cloudy weather in Karachi with occasional gusty wind and chances of drizzle, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city will remain between 34–36 ºCelsius with 69 percent humidity in the morning. The wind direction will remain westerly or southwesterly with occasional gusts of wind, the Met Office said.

The first rainy spell of pre-monsoon rains lashed Karachi’s northeastern parts along the M-9 Motorway.

Hot to very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Karachi and adjoining coastal belt will experience a cloudy or partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle today.

The monsoon season will likely to begin in the second week of July, according to the Met Office.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

The likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather experts.