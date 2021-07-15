Karachi likely to receive rainfall today, says Met Office

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm will lash Karachi this afternoon, quoting a weather department forecast, ARY News reported Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report said that dusty winds will likely to hit the city before rainfall.

Karachi’s southern and southeastern parts are expected to receive more rainfall in the wet spell, the met office said in its report.

The metropolis will likely to receive rainfall on Friday (tomorrow).

“There are no chances of urban flooding in the city in this first spell of monsoon rains,” the PMD said.

The Pakistan metrological department also predicted thunderstorm with rain at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions.

Rainfall reported at isolated places in southern districts of Sindh on Wednesday. Thatta received 6mm rainfall and Chhore 4mm. Traces of rainfall also reported in different parts of Karachi division.

Karachi also received rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. The city’s Defence, I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Bath Island, Gulshan Iqbal, Orangi Town and Landhi areas lashed by rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had in a weather report earlier forecast rain, wind or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday.