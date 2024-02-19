Karachi likely to receive light showers today

Karachi is likely to receive drizzle today (Monday), the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted, ARY News reported.

As per details, the weather will remain partly clouded today, while the temperature will remain between 21.5 degrees Celsius to 23.

The weather of the city has turned pleasant due to the revival of the sea breeze, the Met office said and forecast drizzle today evening and night.

According to Met Office upper/central parts of the country will remain under influence of a strong westerly wave until February 21. Under this moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur).

Read more: Karachi receives light rain, drizzle as clouds hovering over city

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur.

Dry weather with strong gusty winds is expected in southern parts of Sindh province.