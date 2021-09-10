Karachi likely to receive light to moderate rain today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in Karachi today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to the Director MET Office Sardar Sarfaraz chances of heavy rain in Karachi have diminished and the city will receive the light to moderate rainfall from today’s evening.

He said that the temperature of the city will will remain hot today. The monsoon currents are heading towards the eastern parts of Sindh.

Late Wednesday night rain with strong winds lashed parts of the city. The city is expected to receive light to moderate showers today and tomorrow.

Heavy downpour was reported in the city’s area including Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Site, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi and other areas.

Karachi’s Surjani area received maximum 58 mm rainfall, North Karachi 51mm, Orangi Town 37mm, Nazimabad 32mm, Masroor base 17mm, Keamari 15mm, Saadi Town 13.4mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 7.8mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 4mm, Jinnah Terminal 2.8mm, Faisal 2 mm, DHA Phase-II 1.6mm, Airport old area 1.5mm, Mithi 16mm, Jacobabad 12mm, Sakrand 6mm, Hyderabad City 8mm, Airport 5mm, Larkana 4mm, Thatta 3mm, Chhore 2.5mm, Tandojam and Shaheed Banazirabad 1mm each, whereas traces of rainfall received at Bholari.