KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle in isolated parts of Karachi later today, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Met Office, Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy with humid weather conditions throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 33°C and 35°C, while humidity has been recorded at 78 per cent.

Southwesterly winds are currently blowing at a speed of 18 km/h, contributing to the prevailing humid conditions, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over other parts of the country.

Read more: PDMA issues rain and dust storms alert in Sindh

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty- seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit nineteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramula Jammu and Shopian.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh seven, and Pulwama and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.