Lady doctor breaks down over children killed in Lyari building collapse

KARACHI: An emotional scene unfolded in Karachi’s Lyari Baghdadi area when a local lady doctor broke down, mourning the children she had watched grow up and who lost their lives in the tragic building collapse, ARY News reported.

The lady doctor, visibly shaken, said the children who died were not strangers, they were born in her hands, lived in front of her eyes, and many were her patients.

“I saw them playing every day… and now they’re gone,” she said with tears.

She added that several of the victims were people she had treated regularly and losing them felt like losing her own family.

Her emotional reaction reflected the deep personal bonds many in Karachi’s old neighbourhoods share with one another.

While the death toll from the Lyari collapse stands at 27, it is individual stories like hers that show the true pain behind the headlines.

The doctor’s grief has struck a chord with many in Karachi, as residents continue to cope with the shock of the tragedy and demand action against those responsible.

Earlier, the rescue operation at the site of the collapsed residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area was completed.

The six-storey structure came down on the morning of July 4, 2025, in the Baghdadi neighbourhood, killing 27 people and injuring eight others, including women.

According to rescue officials, all bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and heavy machinery has now been removed from the site.

Authorities confirmed that the district administration will seal the area where the Karachi tragedy occurred to prevent further disturbance or risk.

In response to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called for a detailed meeting to investigate the causes of the Lyari building collapse. He vowed strict action against those responsible for negligence.