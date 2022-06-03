Karachi: Man arrested for repeated rape of daughter with his two friends

Karachi: Sindh police have arrested a man named Nadeem for keeping his daughter shackled in chains and raping her repeatedly with two of his friends, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh police released the shackled girl from her house in Korangi Karachi. The girl’s father had kept her shackled and used to rape her with two of his friends, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Landhi told that they raided the house after reports from secret sources. The police found the girl shackled in the house while the man named Nadeem was arrested on the spot, he added.

According to the police, the girl has said that the man used to rape, torture her with two of his friends and kept her shackled in chains so that she does not run away.

A case has been registered against the man and further investigations are ongoing, the SP added.

In another incident some days back, a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached Rohri station, two ticket checkers and their in-charge allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

The ticket checker – Zahid– and their in-charge, identified as Aqib, took the victim to an AC compartment of a bogie where they gang-raped her and fled the scene.

