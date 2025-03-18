Man arrested for setting wife on fire in Karachi

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a man set his wife on fire after she stopped him befriending other women in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Mehran Town Korangi, where the victim, identified as Rabia, suffered severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

According to police reports, Rabia’s husband, Waqas, had a history of domestic violence and had been involved with other women. On the night of the incident, Waqas returned home late and got into an argument with Rabia. He then poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Rabia’s family alleged that Waqas’s family had tried to cover up the incident by claiming it was a case of self-immolation. However, Rabia’s statement revealed the truth, and a case was registered against Waqas.

The police arrested Waqas from the Azeempura area and are currently investigating the incident. Rabia’s family has accused Waqas’s family of pressuring them to withdraw the case.

Rabia’s statement revealed that Waqas had been violent towards her throughout their marriage, and she had previously filed a complaint against him at the Shah Latif Town police station.

Earlier, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Karachi’s Baldia area.

According to deceased woman’s father, the suspect identified as Irfan, called him after the incident and told to come and collect her dead body.

The deceased woman, Saba’s father added that Irfan had subjected her to physical violence in front of their two minor children, who were left crying and traumatised.

Saba’s father stated that Irfan had a history of violence and had previously beaten her. He added that Irfan was addicted to narcotics.

Read More: Man kills wife after knowing she will give birth to a girl