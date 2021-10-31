Karachi man arrested for allegedly raping girl

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape a girl in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Hadid area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect is a close relative of the girl and had already married thrice.

Police said the suspect would undergo a DNA test while further investigation was underway.

It was learnt on October 27 that Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has objected to the chemical castration punishment for rape convicts and termed it un-Islamic.

President Arif Alvi in December 2020 promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders including chemical castration.

Read: CCI TERMS CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF RAPE CONVICTS AS ‘UN-ISLAMIC’

While terming chemical castration punishment for the rape convict as un-Islamic, it asked the government to suggest more effective punishments in this regard.

Other than this, the CCI also decided to write letters to multiple boards of seminaries- wifaq ul madaris- and higher education commissions to hold debates over rising incidents of sexual assault.

It was agreed to write letters to the multiple wifaq ul madaris and educational boards to hold open debates and discussions aimed at tackling the rising incidents of sexual assault.

The meeting also approved legislation on Ruet-e-Hilal matter and compulsory Arabic teaching in educational institutes.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!