Man brutally kills minor son in Karachi

A man who brutally killed his minor son in Karachi’s Saudabad has been arrested by police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The horrific incident was reported in October, in which the father after killing his minor son threw his body in Bhens Colony.

According to the investigation police, a man named Aamir brutally killed his minor son, Amaan, on October 17 and threw his body in Bhens Colony. To hide his crime, the man filed a missing complaint with Saudabad police on October 23.

The police swung into action on the complaint and found the man behind the killing of his son. Aamir has also confessed to his crime in the initial investigation, the police said.

In a separate incident, a father and a mother were arrested from Allah Abad area in the Punjab province, after the former claimed that he had killed her eight-month-old daughter.

According to reports, the police carried out a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station, and arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a minor girl.

The police arrested the man and during the initial probe, the accused identified as Sharif, admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the house.