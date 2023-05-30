Karachi man claims son ‘abducted, shot’ by police in fake encounter

KARACHI: A citizen of Karachi claimed that his son was shot by police in fake encounter after being abducted from North Karachi area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Sindh High Court conducted a hearing on the cases of missing persons, during which it was revealed that the young man, Muhammad Ali, was allegedly shot during a police encounter the day after he was reported missing.

Ali’s father, Akbar, revealed that his 27-year-old son was taken from their home by the North Karachi police.

The father pleaded in court that he waited for his son for three days before filing a petition in the Sindh High Court for the recovery of his son and the very next day, a police encounter was happened near Baba Wilayat Shah’s shrine in Malir in which Muhammad Ali got wounded.

Mohammad Idris claimed that his son was shot in the leg, causing a fracture, during a ‘fake encounter’.

The advocate of Mohammad Idris stated that the police fired 17 shots during the encounter.

After hearing the both sides the court ordered a transparent investigation to the investigation officer.