Karachi: Four policemen arrested in fake encounter case

KARACHI: Four policemen have been arrested in fake encounter case in which they opened fire on a young man in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman took timely action after a fake encounter that took place in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan area of Karachi.

Four suspected policemen have been arrested for opening fire on a young man after he did not stop his motorcycle after being stopped by the cops.

The cops had misguided the authorities by saying that he opened the fire in retaliation. After an investigation, the statement of the cops was proved wrong and a case was lodged against them.

Karachi crackdowns

On September 9, the Karachi police force decided to launch crackdowns against the street criminals in the metropolis.

The Karachi police chief issued instructions to all zonal deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to expedite actions to curb street crimes.

AIG Karachi Odho said that maximum steps will be taken to protect citizens from street criminals and operations against the culprits will be expedited.

Moreover, the Karachi police force will also form special vigilance teams at the district level to overcome criminal activities.

Karachi crime rate

Citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals after 350 people were killed in crime incidents during the eight months this year, ARY News quoted a report released by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi has witnessed an increase in the number of crime incidents during the past eight months — from January 2022 to August 2022.

A total of 350 people have been killed and almost 270 people sustained injuries during the separate crime incidents in the past eight months this year.

59 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city, including one more killed on Tuesday (today).

Last week, eight citizens were reported dead for resisting robbery bids in the city. Over 32,000 motorbikes were snatched or stolen during the said period, while 1,300 cars were also stolen or snatched during the past eight months.

