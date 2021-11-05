Karachi man dies in what appears as self-immolation

KARACHI: A man in the metropolitan Zia Colony area in Gulshan e Iqbal Town has Friday succumbed to his burns after it appeared he self-immolated for reasons unknown, ARY News reported quoting the rescue sources.

According to the rescue sources who reached the scene and found the charred body, the man had set himself on fire inside his house and died of his burns.

There has yet to be found out more on how and when the immolation took place and whether there was any outside involvement in the death of the deceased.

Nazim Jokhio murder: Court grants 3-day remand of PPP MPA

Separately today, a Malir court granted a 3-day physical remand of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and two other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer stated that the MPA nominated as accused in the FIR turned himself into the police last night. He pleaded that the accused be handed over to the police on physical remand for investigation.

The court granted a three-day remand of the accused and directed the IO to present them along with a progress report on next hearing.

