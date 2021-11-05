Nazim Jokhio murder: Court grants 3-day remand of PPP MPA

KARACHI: A Malir court on Friday granted a 3-day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and two other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer stated that the MPA nominated as accused in the FIR turned himself in to the police last night. He pleaded that the accused be handed over to the police on physical remand for investigation.

The court granted a three-day remand of the accused and directed the IO to present them along with a progress report on next hearing.

Earlier today, the Malir SSP confirmed the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station. The surrender came after PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, according to the Memon Goth police. He was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

