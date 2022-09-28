Karachi man injured in acid attack

KARACHI: A citizen was injured as the unidentified man threw acid over him in Karachi and fled safely, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Saddar area of Rainbow Center, where an unidentified man threw acid over a man and fled away.

Traffic police personnel, who was performing his duty in the area shifted the injured to the hospital on his motorbike.

The cause behind the acid attack could not be revealed as per initial reports, while the police are investigating the matter.

The condition of the injured is said to be critical. In the attack, a passerby motorcyclist along with his two children were also affected by acid.

In a video available with ARY News, a man can be seeing showing his clothes affected in the acid attack and said his two children, who were returning from the school were also hit in the incident.

Luckily, the passerby motorcyclist and his sons remained safe and sound in the incident

