Unknown assailant throws acid at Karachi woman leaving her critical

KARACHI: In a horrific event Thursday, another woman fell victim to an acid attack in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi where she collapsed at the mercy of rescue teams, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources privy to the incident details.

The woman is in a critical state of health and has been shifted to a local hospital, the rescue teams said. The local police have reached the scene as well and have begun investigating the matter with available evidence and testimonies.

It is still not known who the assailant was and whether there were more than one involved and what was the motive behind the savagery.

3 men throw acid on woman walking near Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The past Friday, another woman suffered severe burns across her arms and back as three assailants, including reportedly her husband, hurled acid on her while she was walking near the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The victim woman has been rushed to the nearby private hospital for initial medical treatment. Parts of her arms and her back are burnt, the hospital staff confirmed to ARY News.

The police has been called on the scene and have launched an investigation into the case while there has not been any development so far.

Shortly after the incident, the station house officer of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station visited the victim to record her statement.

