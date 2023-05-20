Karachi: Man kills elder brother over property dispute

KARACHI: A man killed his elder brother over a property dispute in the Site area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man identified as Abdur Rauf, opened fire at his brother which resulted in his death on the spot.

The police stated that as per the initial investigation, both brothers had a dispute on a property after the death of their father. The accused was arrested by the police at the spot of the incident.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a man killed his wife, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Abbottabad.

Read more: ABBOTTABAD MAN KILLS WIFE, THREE OTHERS OVER DOMESTIC DISPUTE

As per details, the man hailing from Lari Banota, Abbottabad opened fire on his wife and two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

The police officials said that all four family members died on the spot while one person was shifted to the hospital in injured condition.

The suspect fled the scene after killing his four family members, while raids were being conducted to arrest the assassinator, the police said.