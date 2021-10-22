Karachi man ‘kills’ father, injures stepmother in domestic conflict

KARACHI: A man in the Gulshan e Iqbal area of port city’s eastern district has Friday allegedly killed his own father in an assault and injured his stepmother in a domestic conflict, ARY News reported.

The man beat his father to death, said the police who reached the scene following the incident and confirmed that he also badly injured his stepmother.

According to the Karachi police, the flare up was a consequence of an internal family matter following which he assaulted the couple. As per the details now, the suspect has fled the scene but the police are investigating the matter.

Body of his deceased father and his wounded stepmother have been shifted in the hospital, police said.

Khairpur woman succumbs to wounds as angry men attack her in house

Earlier yesterday, a woman in Khairpur village succumbed to her wounds in the hospital where she was taken after about 15 men attacked her residence on Thursday following a conflict and beat her.

The skirmish began with a controversy over children following which the charged mob of men barged into her house and thrashed her. She could not survive the injuries inflicted to her.

Her bereaved family has held protests outside the hospital and claimed 15 men have assaulted and killed her.