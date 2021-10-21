Khairpur woman succumbs to wounds as angry men attack her in house

KHAIRPUR: A woman in Khairpur village succumbed to her wounds in the hospital where she was taken after about 15 men attacked her residence on Thursday following a conflict and beat her, ARY News reporetd.

The skirmish began with a controversy over children following which the charged mob of men barged into her house and thrashed her. She could not survive the injuries inflicted to her.

Her bereaved family has held protests outside the hospital and claimed 15 men have assaulted and killed her.

Factory boiler explosion kills two in Lahore

Separately today on unfortunate event count, at least two laborers died as a boiler of beverages producing factory located at Lahore’s Multan Road exploded.

As per details, the fire engulfed the factory building after its boiler exploded. The factory and the nearby buildings have been badly affected due to the intensity of the blast.

The mirrors of the building were also shattered.

Getting the information, as many as seven fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire.

