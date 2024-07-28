Karachi man kills granddaughter for ‘honour’

In a tragic incident in Karachi’s Korangi area, a man killed his 15-year-old granddaughter with an axe in the name of honor.

According to details, the incident occurred in Bagh Korangi’s Marfani Goth, where the the man murdered his granddaughter.

The police have arrested the suspect following the incident.

SSP Korangi stated that the girl’s tortured body was found at the house and identified her as 15-year-old Shehzadi, who was killed with axe blows.

The police reported that the suspect, Mohammad Sharif, has been arrested and the murder weapon recovered.

The suspect confessed that the victim had married of her own choice in Jamshoro a year ago. The suspect brought the victim back from Jamshoro and took her life.

Earlier, a man axed his daughter to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir.

According to details, the man buried her daughter near his house in Manghopir after killing her over ‘honour’, police said.