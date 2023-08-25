Karachi: Two killed for ‘honour’ in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A man shot dead his daughter and a boy for ‘honour’ in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing police.

According to details, two bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 20 years old boy were found in a car near Karachi’s Al-Asif Square.

The Sohrab Goth police swung into action after finding the two bodies and found that both were killed for ‘honour’ by the father of a girl, who is a doctor.

The SP Sohrab Goth said the accused Dr Rafique opened fire at his daughter and the boy who came to drop her off in the morning.

The SP further said the girl was missing from her home last night and the father of the deceased girl had exchanged hot words with the boy before opening fire at both of them in the vehicle.

Read more: Man axes daughter to death for ‘honour’ in Karachi

The father of the girl has been taken into custody by the police, while investigation has begun.

Earlier on Thursday, a man axed his daughter to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir.

According to details, the man buried her daughter near his house in Manghopir after killing her over ‘honour’, police said.