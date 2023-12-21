Karachi man kills sister over property dispute

In a shocking incident reported by ARY News on Thursday, a man killed his widowed sister in Karachi over a property dispute, according to the police.

According to details, the incident occurred in Karachi’s area of Hussainabad Block 3, where a greedy brother stabbed his 55-year-old widowed sister to death.

Police claimed that the deceased Kulsoom was staying at his brother’s residence, where she was stabbed to death.

The man has been arrested, the police added.

On August 7, a man shot dead his wife over asking for a cellphone in Attock, Punjab.

The incident took place in Attock’s area of Pindi Sultani, where a man opened fire on his wife and killed her on the spot when she asked him to hand her his cellphone.

After killing the wife, the man, whose identification was not revealed by the police, had also injured himself.