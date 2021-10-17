Gujranwala man kills sister over mobile phone

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly killed his sister after an altercation over the use of a mobile phone in Punjab’s Gujranwala district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened in Liaquat Colony. Both the siblings had an altercation over the use of a smartphone. Enraged, the man later murdered his sister.

He fled the crime scene, the police said, adding efforts are afoot to arrest him at the earliest. A first information report (FIR) of the murder has been registered.

On August 7, a man shot dead his wife over asking for a cellphone in Attock, Punjab. The incident took place in Attock’s area of Pindi Sultani, where a man opened fire over his wife and killed her on the spot when she asked him to hand her his cellphone.

After killing the wife, the man, whose identification was not revealed by the police, had also injured himself.

