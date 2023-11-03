Karachi: Man kills uncle for sending obscene messages to mother

KARACHI: A young man gunned down his uncle in Karachi for allegedly sending obscene messages to her mother, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police arrested a youth namely Rehmat Shah for murdering his uncle for allegedly sending obscene messages to his mother.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri Society. The cops also recovered the weapon used for murdering Noor Shah.

In his statement to the police, the accused Rehmat Shah said that his uncle reached outside his office and hurled abuses. He added that they exchanged harsh words after he accused him of sending vulgar messages to his mother.

Rehmat Shah claimed that Noor used a hammer to hit him and tried to snatch his pistol which was fired during a scuffle.

On Wednesday, a man who brutally killed his minor son in Karachi’s Saudabad was arrested by police.

The horrific incident was reported in October, in which the father after killing his minor son threw his body in Cattle Colony.

According to the investigation police, a man named Aamir brutally killed his minor son, Amaan, on October 17 and threw his body in Bhens Colony. To hide his crime, the man filed a missing complaint with Saudabad police on October 23.

The police swung into action on the complaint and found the man behind the killing of his son. Aamir has also confessed to his crime in the initial investigation, the police said.