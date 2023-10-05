Karachi man moves court against K-electric

KARACHI: A citizen of Karachi has moved court against the K-Electric over inflated electricity bill, ARY News reported.

As per details, Abdul Khaliq a resident of Shah Rasool colony Clifton Karachi filed a plea against the KE in Sindh High Court (SHC) for issuing three electricity bills worth Rs 598,000.

The petitioner told the court that he was accused of power theft and no prior notice was issued to him.

At this, the court inquired about his unit consumption. The counsel of the petitioner said that he is a star customer of K-electric.

The court asked the customer to pay the current bill and adjourned the hearing for the dues till October 12.

Giving another shock to the already burdened power consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in tariff by Rs1.71 per unit.

As per the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of August.

The notification stated that the surge in electricity tariff would be applied to the bills of October. Meanwhile, the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

Separately on October 3, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in the price of electricity per unit by Rs 3 28 per unit as part of the quarterly adjustment.