Karachi man opens fire on sister, brother-in-law for ‘honour’

A Karachi man opened fire on his sister and brother-in-law for marrying of their own free will in the city’s Pehalwan goth, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to details, a man named Safdar was killed in a shooting in the Pehalwan Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi while his wife Azra was critically injured۔

The police said Safdar, who is a waiter at a hotel and his wife Azra, were invited by the family of Azra. Upon arrival at her house Azra and her husband were shot at by her brother, Abbas.

As a result, Safdar lost his life on the spot, while Azra sustained severe head injuries. She is rushed to Jinnah Hospital. Police officials say the incident appears to be the result of ‘honour’.

Read more: Man slays his two daughters in Kasur honour killing

After killing his brother-in-law and injuring his sister, Abbas, who is a rickshaw driver, fled the scene, the police said, while the hunt for the attacker is underway.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over honour in Gujranwala’s Satellite town.

In a statement, the police said the deceased was walking down the street, the boy came aboding a gown and opened fire at her leaving her dead on the spot while injuring another woman – identified as his aunt.