Man slays his two daughters in Kasur honour killing

KASUR: A man slaughtered his two daughters in an incident of alleged honour killing in Punjab’s Kasur, ARY News reported on Monday.

A man Saeed, opened fire at his two daughters in Haveli Nathowali area over honour. As a result, two girls died on the spot, while the killer [father] fled the crime scene.

According to the police, the bodies have been moved to the district hospital for autopsy, while the search for the killer is underway.

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over honour in Gujranwala’s Satellite town.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighborhood of Gujranwala’s satellite town, wherein a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over ‘honour’.

In a statement, the police said the deceased was walking down the street, the boy came aboding a gown and opened fire at her leaving her dead on the spot while injuring another woman – identified as his aunt.

The injured woman was transferred to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police arrested the 12-year-old boy – who confessed to the murder.