Honour killing: Women among three found murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: Two women and a man have been found murdered in Karachi’s Manghopir area as police termed it a suspected honour killing incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the bodies of two women were found in a house while another body was found in the bushes near the house in Manghopir neighbourhood of the city.

“It apparently looks like an honour killing incident,” DIG West Nasir Aftab said and added that SP Orangi and DSP have been sent to probe the matter. “I can only confirm the motive behind the murder after the probe,” the DIG said.

This is not the first such incident of honour killing in Karachi as previous, police after a probe concluded that a girl was killed allegedly in the name of honour in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood after the family initially claimed that she was hit by a stray bullet.

The police officials said that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed in block 15 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and police after the initial probe have registered a case under murder charges at Aziz Bhatti police station with the state as a complainant.

The authorities while sharing the finding of the initial probe said that they had suspicion on the statement of the family from day one in which they claimed that a stray bullet had hit her.

“The MLO has confirmed the murder and shared that she was killed from the point-blank range after the gun was pointed at her chest,” they said adding that they have also recovered a spent casing of the 9mm bullet.

The officials said the family changed their statement after they arrested three people on suspicion and claimed that the 15-year-old girl Samina had committed suicide.

