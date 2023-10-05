Karachi man paints masterpiece in jail, sends mother for Umrah

KARACHI: A man from Karachi painted a masterpiece in central jail and sent his mother to perform Umrah, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ijaz who is in central jail in Karachi over his lifetime imprisonment has sold his artwork which he painted in jail for Rs 1.1 million.

The inmate said that he learned the art of painting, made all the artworks, and sold them to help in his sister’s marriage finances and fulfill his mother’s dream of performing Umrah.

The mother of the prisoner said with teary eyes that she was proud of his son as he helped her perform the Umrah.

Interim jail IG Muhammad Hassan said that he separately sent Rs 0.3 million for his sister’s wedding as well.

The inmate was sentenced for 25 years imprisonment from December 14, 2013, over a case of kidnapping for ransom.

