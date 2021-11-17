Karachi man rapes woman by luring her into trap of ration

KARACHI: A man raped a poor woman by luring her into the trap of provision of ration in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, where a man named Pervez Jutt, raped a woman by assuring her to get ration.

The police have arrested the man and registered rape case against him. Further investigation was underway into the case.

In a similar rape incident reported in Punjab, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job.

The girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident was registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

“I was asked to come for an interview in the hotel located in Gulberg,” the girl had said in her statement and added that she was raped at gunpoint when she arrived in the hotel room.

