A Karachi citizen has moved court for provision of Rs178.7 million in damages over BRT Red Line accident, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petitioner is seeking legal action against the project director and the contractor after ‘losing’ an eye in the incident during BRT Red Line .

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the Sindh government and the BRT Red Line administration to pay Rs178.7 million in compensation for medical expenses, permanent disability, and other damages.

According to the petition, the incident occurred after the affected citizen returned to Pakistan in 2025 after performing Hajj.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that barriers placed along University Road lacked reflectors and warning signs during BRT Red Line construction, creating unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The petition alleges that the accident resulted in the loss of the petitioner’s eye and caused serious facial injuries.

The petitioner further contends that the BRT Red Line project failed to implement adequate public safety measures during construction, placing road users at unnecessary risk.

Read more: CM Sindh orders fast-track completion of Karachi BRT Red Line

The court has been requested to award compensation for the petitioner’s medical costs, permanent disability, and other losses arising from the alleged negligence.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah conducted an extensive early-morning inspection of major infrastructure projects in Karachi, directing concerned officers to accelerate work on the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) Red Line corridor, Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Pahalwan Goth Road while ensuring quality and transparency in all ongoing development schemes.

During the visit, he ordered that all mixed-traffic lanes along the Red Line corridor be completed within two months.

The chief minister began his visit by inspecting the Red Line project from Peoples Chowrangi to Safoora Chowrangi before travelling to Pahalwan Goth to review rehabilitation works on the main traffic corridor. He later visited Shahrah-e-Bhutto from the Bheem Pura flyover up to Kathore, where he reviewed progress and issued on-site directives to project teams.