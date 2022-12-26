Karachi man shot dead, police suspect ‘targeted’ killing

KARACHI: Unknown armed men ‘targeted’ and shot dead a man in Karachi’s Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, a man identified as Rafiullah, 37, was chased by unknown gunmen and was shot dead near Eidgah Morr in Baldia’s Ittehad Town.

Eyewitnesses told police that the deceased was holding a bag with him, which the attackers took after killing him. The body is shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier, armed robbers shot dead a young man – identified as Adnan Zuberi – in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

Adnan Zuberi – who was an accountant in a private organisation – went outside his house to buy milk when he became victim of aerial firing by robbers, who were fleeing after a robbery in the area.

A man was killed by robbers on resisting a robbery in Mahmudabad area of Karachi on Monday.

This week, a man who has been identified as Khurram, was shot dead as he repelled the robbers in Akhtar Colony of Mahmudabad. Police said the incident was being investigated.

