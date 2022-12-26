Monday, December 26, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Karachi man shot dead, police suspect ‘targeted’ killing

test

KARACHI: Unknown armed men ‘targeted’ and shot dead a man in Karachi’s Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, a man identified as Rafiullah, 37, was chased by unknown gunmen and was shot dead near Eidgah Morr in Baldia’s Ittehad Town.

Eyewitnesses told police that the deceased was holding a bag with him, which the attackers took after killing him. The body is shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier, armed robbers shot dead a young man – identified as Adnan Zuberi – in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

Read more: Engineering student killed during robbery in Karachi

Adnan Zuberi – who was an accountant in a private organisation – went outside his house to buy milk when he became victim of aerial firing by robbers, who were fleeing after a robbery in the area.

A man was killed by robbers on resisting a robbery in Mahmudabad area of Karachi on Monday.

This week,  a man who has been identified as Khurram, was shot dead as he repelled the robbers in Akhtar Colony of Mahmudabad. Police said the incident was being investigated.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.