Karachi man throws acid on female student after friendship refusal

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a man threw acid on his female student near Karachi’s Nipa Chawrangi who refused friendship with him, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Nipa Chawrangi, where the teacher identified as Iftikhar attacked the female student and her two uncles with acid following her refusal to befriend him.

The student’s uncle identified as Noman, lodged an acid attack FIR at the Aziz Bhatti police station against the accused teacher. He informed the police that his niece had gone to the coaching center to collect her IT certificate, where Iftikhar, the teacher, harassed her.

The FIR mentioned that when Noman and his elder brother Faizan arrived at the coaching center to lodge a complaint against the teacher, he launched the acid attack on the student and her two uncles.

In another acid attack last year, two teenagers suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by an unidentified man in Nawabshah city of Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District.

According to details, the incident took place in mobile market near A-Section police station, where an unidentified man threw acid on two teenagers and fled the spot.

In a statement, police said one of the victims – identified as Sheeraz – claimed the attacker was his close relative. The incident is said to be the result of an old grudge. The victims were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.