Karachi: Manager turns out to be involved in bank robbery

KARACHI: A bank manager turned out to be ‘involved’ in a bank robbery that took place in Block D, North Nazimabad, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, an unsuccessful robbery attempt was made in Block D, North Nazimabad, Karachi and it was revealed that people are robbed often when they come out of the bank with cash.

In a video statement, the alleged suspect 15-year-old Maria who was arrested from the spot of the incident claimed that the bank manager was involved in the robbery.

The suspect said that she belongs to Ghazi Goth and the alleged robbers Farman and Rasheed came from their village.

She claimed that the bike used in the robbery is owned by the bank manager, ‘I was with the robbers but don’t know who they are” she added.

Furthermore, the alleged suspect said that her father is in jail and the robbers reside in Fareed Colony. Police have recovered a number plate from the girl’s bag which was used in different criminal activities.

