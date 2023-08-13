Police investigating burglary turns out to be ‘thieves’

KARACHI: Police who came to investigate a burglary in Darakhshan Karachi, turned out to be ‘thieves’, ARY News reported

As per details, a woman claimed that police personnel came to her house when burglars looted gold and cash.

She claimed that when the police forensic team arrived there were more than Rs 3 lakh and £ 2000 in an envelope at home. They asked her son to not enter the room as they were conducting an inquiry.

However, when the police left the home the envelope had only Rs 1000. She said that the police has registered the burglary FIR but refused to register the case against the police theft instead police personnel are asking to take back the complaint.

Furthermore, after the ARY News report the SSP South ordered SP Clifton to conduct an investigation of this police theft.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar revealed that two policemen and private persons were found involved in the abduction for ransom case.

The arrested SI Shahid belongs to the South Zone police, whereas, SI Mushtaq belongs to the Reserve police. SSP Sardar said the former station house officer (SHO) at Shah Latif Town police station has been suspended and an investigation was launched.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho’s detailed report of crimes revealed that the metropolis has witnessed 140 street crime incidents within 24 hours including 36 incidents of mobile phones and cash snatching.

Two vehicles and eight motorcycles were snatched, whereas, 9 vehicles including 85 motorcycles were stolen. Six shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.