KARACHI: The Northern Bypass cattle market, widely known as Karachi Mandi, has successfully completed one month of operations, with the number of animals crossing 100,000, according to market administration officials.

Administrator Furqan Chipa stated that there are no restrictions on bringing fodder into Karachi Mandi, ensuring convenience for traders and livestock owners. He further added that a dedicated team of veterinary doctors is continuously monitoring and examining animals in the marshalling area to maintain health standards.

The administration has established three major general blocks—Diamond, Golden, and Sapphire—to efficiently manage the growing influx of livestock at Karachi Mandi. Basic facilities, including uninterrupted electricity and 24-hour free water supply, have been ensured across all blocks.

In addition, a well-organized food street has been set up in front of the administration block. The initiative aims to provide visitors with quality food options alongside a recreational environment.

Officials emphasized that Karachi Mandi is being developed not only as a trading hub but also as a well-managed public space offering essential services and amenities during the ongoing season.

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Earlier, the Karachi administration had decided to enforce a strict regulatory framework for setting up cattle markets (Karachi Mandi) ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, making it mandatory to obtain official permits.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, with all deputy commissioners and representatives of local government institutions in attendance.

According to the directives, permits for establishing Karachi Mandi will only be issued with the approval of the Commissioner and after consultation with police and traffic police authorities.

Municipal bodies, town administrations, and cantonment boards have been instructed to approach the respective deputy commissioners for obtaining necessary approvals.

The administration has made it clear that any Mandi set up without permission will be considered illegal and strict action will be taken against violators.