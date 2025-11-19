Karachi trader receives Rs 10 crore extortion demand, bullets sent in parcel

KARACHI: A marble trader in Karachi’s Manghopir area has come forward with claims that he was targeted for extortion, with criminals demanding Rs 10 crore, ARY News reported.

The trader told police that he initially received multiple calls from unknown numbers, all pressuring him for the money. The calls reportedly came from international numbers, raising concerns about cross-border involvement.

According to the victim, the extortionists gave him five days to arrange the ransom. When the deadline passed, the criminals escalated their threats. A few days later, a parcel was sent through a courier company to the trader in Karachi, which he reported to authorities.

Upon inspection, the parcel was found to contain two 9mm bullets, according to the trader’s statement to police. The criminals reportedly identified themselves as connected to a gang-war group, warning the victim of serious consequences if their demands were not met.

Police in Karachi have registered a case and are investigating the incident, looking into the source of the international calls and the parcel. The case has raised concerns about increasing organized crime and extortion threats in Karachi, especially targeting local businessmen.

The trader expressed fear for his safety but confirmed that he reported the matter to law enforcement promptly. Authorities in Karachi are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls or parcels.

This incident adds to a growing list of extortion attempts in Karachi, as earlier, an unidentified assailant opened fire at a car showroom on New M.A. Jinnah Road, Shikarpur Colony, Karachi, on Tuesday. The attack was reportedly carried out because the owner refused to pay extortion money.

The victim, the car showroom owner, stated that he had earlier received a message from an unknown number demanding Rs. 5 million in extortion.

He further reported that the accused also threatened him with serious consequences for non-payment, which was followed by the firing incident.