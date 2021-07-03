Karachi board issues lists of examination centres for classes 9, 10

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has released lists of examination centres for classes 9 and 10 papers scheduled from July 05 with respect to the students’ roll numbers, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, overall 348,249 students will appear in classes 9 and 10 examinations in both general and science groups.

Controller Examinations BSEK said that 83,436 male students and 70,621 female students will appear for matric exams in the Science group while 83,645 male students and 72,867 girls will appear for the ninth exams [science group] scheduled from July 05.

In the general or Arts group, overall 8,082 boys and 10,974 girls will appear in matric exams while 7,682 male students and 10,942 girls will take part in ninth papers.

The controller further shared that overall 438 examination centres have been established including 201 for girls and 237 for boys. The examinations centres were set up at 253 private schools and 185 government schools.

Here are the lists of examination centres of science group and general group for classes ninth and matric.

On June 26, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the schedule for classes 9 and 10 exams.

According to the schedule, the exams will start on July 5. The science group exams will be conducted in the morning, while general group papers will be held in the evening shift.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali said that the duration of each paper will be 2 hours. “The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at11am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm.”

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects and further marking of compulsory subjects would be made as per the numbers obtained in elective papers.