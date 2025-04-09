Karachi matric students face disruptions due to load shedding at exam centers

KARACHI: Students appearing in the ongoing matriculation exams in Karachi are facing severe disruptions due to prolonged electricity load shedding at examination centers, despite prior assurances from K-Electric (KE) that these areas would be exempt from outages, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams commenced in Karachi, several centers, including those located in Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road, Lyari, Bin Qasim Town, and Orangi, experienced power outages lasting over 2.5 hours, nearly the entire duration of the examination.

The outages left classrooms and exam halls without lights or fans, forcing students to attempt their papers in stifling heat and inadequate lighting.

The conditions caused considerable distress among students, who struggled to concentrate while drenched in sweat, and raised concerns about the potential damage to answer sheets, which could ultimately affect their results.

The situation also created challenges for invigilators and exam staff, who were equally affected by the intense heat and poor visibility.

Both students and teachers have called on the authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at least during exam hours to safeguard students’ future.

Meanwhile, As per details, around 380,000 students from both science and general groups, including regular and private candidates, are appearing in matric exams.

The law enforcement agencies have been notified to enforce Section 144 around examination centres to maintain order and prevent any malpractice during the exams.

Authorities have issued clear directives stating that any kind of electronic device or mobile phone found within the examination centres will be confiscated immediately.

The Chairman of the Matric Board confirmed that all concerned departments have been issued letters to ensure foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Additionally, photocopying machines in the vicinity of the examination centres will remain closed during exam hours to prevent any misuse.