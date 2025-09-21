Karachi Mayor hits out at JI, urges federal govt to work together for city

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has criticised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), saying the party was given Rs14 billion for road carpeting but the roads they built collapse within four days, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Wahab accused JI of wasting funds while the city still struggles with poor infrastructure.

The mayor said he has already provided evidence of Rs27 billion released for city development, yet political opponents are holding press conferences against him.

“Instead of criticising, if people like Munim Zafar won’t speak up, then what should they do — sell chickpeas?” Wahab remarked sarcastically.

He announced that Rs28 billion will be spent on Karachi’s development and vowed to restart work across the city. “Small streets should be managed by the town administrations, while the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will take responsibility for major roads,” he explained.

Calling for cooperation, Wahab urged the federal government to work together for improvement in the city.

“Karachi cannot be run from Islamabad. If the centre really wants betterment, they should join hands with us,” he said.

On political rivalries, Wahab claimed even Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, JI’s Karachi leader, is unhappy with his own party and has distanced himself by staying in Lahore.

“He must also be wondering what dreams were sold to Karachiites when no actual work is being done,” the mayor added.

Reiterating his stance on empowerment, Wahab stressed that local government representatives must be given authority to effectively serve the city.

The mayor also expressed optimism for Pakistan’s upcoming clash against India in the Asia Cup, hoping that the national team secures victory.

