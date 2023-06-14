Karachi mayor election: ECP says interior ministry will be responsible for any ‘mishap’

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has excused itself from providing rangers troops to ensure law and order during the Karachi mayor and deputy election, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had requested the interior ministry to provide rangers troops, but the request has been turned down.

Secretary ECP, Umair Hameed in his letter to the secretary of the interior after the denial, stated that the situation is tense in Karachi amid the Karachi mayor election and feard clashes.

Provision of rangers is important to ensure law and order during the Karachi mayor, deputy mayor elections, the letter read.

The letter further stated that Interior Ministry will be responsible in case of any untoward incident during the election.

Read more: ECP issues procedure of Karachi mayor election on June 15

The election of the Karachi mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, 366 members of the city council will be allowed to enter at 9 am on June 15 and the doors of the polling station will be closed at 10:30 am.

On June 16, the Returning Officer will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.