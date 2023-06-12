Karachi mayor polls: Hafiz Naeem blames PPP for horse-trading

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has blamed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for horse-trading of the Union Council (UC) chairmen ahead of Karachi mayor polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Hafiz Naeem said that several videos will be released soon who are supporting the JI mayoral candidate.

He said that those UC chairmen whose videos have surfaced were earlier supporting the JI candidate for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor.

He alleged that PPP is doing horse-trading of UC chairmen ahead of Karachi mayor polls. “Some elected representatives are being threatened who are not ready to sell their consciences.”

“We have submitted the cope of the Supreme Court’s judgement to the court. The vote in violation of the party instructions will not be counted. We have also challenged the [Sindh LG law] amendment to elect any person [for Karachi mayor’s slot].”

Hafiz Naeem announced that JI will also release videos of the UC chairmen who are supporting the joint candidate of PTI and JI. “Those people whose videos have been released today met us yesterday and told us that they are facing pressure to not vote for JI.”

Hafiz Naeem said that PPP has the best opportunity to accept JI’s mandate. “It is impossible for Karachiites to make an alliance with the PPP.”

“In accordance with the number game, JI will elect its mayor in Karachi. If we are in the majority then how can we accept the deputy mayor’s slot? If we sit as opposition, then we will fully expose PPP.”

