Karachi mayor should be from PPP: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh Local Government Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the Karachi Mayor should be from the PPP as it has won majority seats in local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists at Sukkur Press Club, Nasir Hussain Shah said that PTI leaders were in a delusion that they got the most votes, instead, the party has lost in all four divisions including Union Committee (UC) which falls under Khurram Sher Zaman constituency.

Nasir Hussain Shah lambasted PTI leaders for their ‘incompetent strategies’, “which pushed the country to a poor economic condition, including rising terrorism and inflation”.

He claimed that the people have rejected PTI in the local government (LG) election, adding that the PTI will face the same defeat in the upcoming elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

The minister further said that the PTI chief Imran Khan accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of funding terrorists for his assassination plot even though many terrorists were released during Imran Khan’s regime.

“He [Imran Khan] always has a soft spot for terrorists.” stated the local government minister.

Last week, PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be remembered as a successful cricketer but also as a failed politician.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, the PPP leader expressed that PTI chairman Imran Khan was in shock at the way he was ousted.

Nasir Hussain Shah further criticized the PTI chief, saying that 90 percent of PTI leaders were against the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, but ‘Khan’s stubbornness led to dissolution of assemblies.

The minister added that the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad rejected PTI in the local government (LG) election and now it will soon become part of history.

In response to a question, Nasir Hussain Shah vowed to resolve the problems of the Karachi citizens.

