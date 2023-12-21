Karachi Medical & Dental College attains university status

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Karachi Metropolitan Medical and Dental College (KMDC) on Thursday has been officially granted university status, ARY News reported.

Following the approval of the Karachi Metropolitan University Bill in the Sindh Assembly, a gazette notification was issued by the Secretary in which KMDC was upgraded to Karachi Metropolitan University.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab stated, “Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) fulfilled another promise to the residents of the Central District.”

“The importance of the institution has increased after the Medical and Dental College got the status of a university,” stated Mayor Karachi.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his commitment to work tirelessly for the improvement of KMDC.

Back in 2022, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) strongly opposed the Sindh government’s decision to grant Karachi Medical & Dental College the status of a university calling it a move by the ruling PPP to “occupy” the urban resources and weaken the local government administration.

In a statement, the party’s coordination committee demanded immediate withdrawal of any such move and vowed that it would exercise every legal and democratic right to raise its voice against the PPP government’s anti-democratic stance.

The Sindh Assembly sent the Karachi Metropolitan University Bill to the standing committee of concerned authorities despite MQM lawmakers’ opposition.