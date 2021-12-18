Karachi: Mercury likely drops to single digit in ongoing cold wave

KARACHI: Dry and cold winds from the north and northeast have gripped the Metropolis, turning the weather chilly for citizens to experience the first feel of the winter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded 10 degrees Celsius early morning today with a forecast that the mercury will likely to drop down to eight degrees in single digit first time in this season as Siberian winds were blowing throughout last night.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the weather department. Humidity in the air remain between 25 – 35 % in morning and 10-20 pct in the evening.

Maximum temperature is expected to rise to 24 degrees Celsius today. The Met Office has said that cold wave conditions are likely to further intensify in the upcoming 48 hours in Karachi.

It said cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However very cold weather is likely to prevail in upper districts of the country and north Balochistan, according to the PMD forecast.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm (with light snow over the mountains) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Dense fog/smog will continue to envelope plain areas of Punjab.

