Karachi: Milk price increased by Rs10 per litre

KARACHI: In an overnight increase, the Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has jacked up the price of milk by Rs10 per litre.

The milk is being sold at Rs150 per litre in Karachi against the government rate of Rs120 per litre, while the city administration and the provincial authorities are completely silent over the recent action.

The commissioner Karachi after negotiations with the stakeholders on December 8, last year, had fixed the price of milk at Rs120 per litre. Upon contact, the Diary Farmers Association said that the price of per 40-litre milk has increased by Rs320.

The Karachities are compelled to buy milk at Rs150 per kg as the price monitoring committee remain dysfunctional.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of Milk Retailers Association, Waheed Gaddi said the body rejects the latest price hike. However, he warned that milk price will further go up by Rs30 per litre in case the government does not withdraw 17 per cent general sales tax on milk inputs.

He said retailers were passing on the impact of Rs10 per litre in wholesale rates to the consumers. Earlier on Aug. 12, 2021, the Sindh High Court had directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price.

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition about the hike in milk price had also ordered the commissioner to submit a written assurance in the court about the solution of the price issue within one month.

