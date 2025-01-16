Karachi: CCTV footage emerges in Garden missing children case

KARACHI: CCTV footage of minor children kidnapping from Karachi’s Garden West area has emerged, ARY News reported.

Two little boys were reported missing in the Garden area of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to details, CCTV footage shows a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by the two children. The children, identified as 5-year-old Aaliyan and 6-year-old Ali, appear to be in a semi-conscious state.

Police officials stated that both children are residents of the same neighborhood. Efforts are underway to locate them at various locations.

This is the second recent child missing case in Karachi, as a 7-year-old madrassa student named Sarim has been missing for seven days, and the police are still clueless about his whereabouts.

The police continue their search for the seven-year-old madrassa student, Sarim, who went missing from the North Nazimabad area a week ago.

The whereabouts of Sarim remained unknown and despite extensive efforts, there has been no sign of the missing child.

The father of the child received some suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers, with some demanding the online transfer of money and one caller asking for the child’s picture. He sent a picture to that number which went switched off.

This growing wave of abductions has raised concerns among Karachi residents, highlighting the need for robust measures to ensure the safety of children.