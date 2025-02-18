Karachi: No headway in missing children case despite police claims

KARACHI: Despite the Karachi police’s claims of intensifying their search, there has been no success in locating the two children who went missing from the Garden area, ARY News reported.

As part of the ongoing search operation, a team from Karachi Police visited the shrine of ‘Daata Darbar’ to explore possible leads. Additionally, posters featuring the photographs of the missing children have been put up across the city.

The Karachi police also announced a cash reward to those who provide information about the children.

Two children Ali Raza and Aliyan Muhammad went missing from the garden on January 14.

Earlier, DIG South Asad Raza formed a committee to search for missing children under the supervision of SSP city.

Asad Raza mentioned that the five-member committee included the SP Investigation City and is focused on the recovery of the missing children. He assured that every possible effort is being made to recover the missing children. Three suspects have been imprisoned. however, despite these measures, the children remain missing.

Two children, five-year-old Aliyan and six-year-old Ali Raza, went missing In Karachi’s Garden area while playing outside their houses in Karachi’s Garden neighborhood six days ago and their whereabouts are still a mystery despite continuous police attempts.

On January 15, Aliyan’s mother, Zainab, returned home from her job at a gym, only to find that her son was missing. Concerned, she asked her husband, Younis, who informed her that Aliyan had gone outside to play.

As Zainab began her search, she learned from a neighbour that Ali had also gone outside to play with Aliyan for a long time but had not returned home. The situation became more alarming when CCTV footage showed a couple on a motorcycle with two children. Later on, it was revealed that the children on the motorcycle were the couple’s kids.

Zainab and her husband took a moment to clarify the situation surrounding the concerning footage, emphasizing that the children depicted were not the ones reported as missing.