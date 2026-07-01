KARACHI: The Karachi administration has decided to immediately evacuate highly dangerous buildings to prevent loss of life and property during the monsoon season, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, where the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) gave a briefing on unsafe buildings across the city.

According to the SBCA, there are 584 dangerous buildings in Karachi. Of these, 59 are classified as highly dangerous, including 29 heritage buildings.

The meeting decided that the SBCA will immediately issue notices for the evacuation of highly dangerous buildings. Public notices will also be displayed to inform residents.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi directed the SBCA to take priority measures to protect the lives of people living in unsafe buildings.

According to the briefing, more than 90 percent of the dangerous buildings are located in District South, where 442 such buildings have been identified.

The SBCA said there are 73 dangerous buildings in District Central, 16 in District East, 18 in Korangi, 28 in Keamari, five in Malir and two in District West.

The commissioner also directed the SBCA to immediately provide the list of highly dangerous buildings to deputy commissioners.

The meeting also decided that unsafe buildings will be demolished according to their condition.

It was further decided that if residents fail to comply with evacuation notices, gas, electricity and water connections to the buildings may be disconnected with the help of utility service providers.

Also Read: Monsoon 2026: Met office warns of urban flood threat in major cities during upcoming season